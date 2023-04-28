Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 485,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

