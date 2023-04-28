STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $141,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,582. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -640.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

