Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,355. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

