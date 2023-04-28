Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,585,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,075,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

