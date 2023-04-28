Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $3.04 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.