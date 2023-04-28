Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 443.91%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

