Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,540. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

