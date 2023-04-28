Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ARCC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.44. 709,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

