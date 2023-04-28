Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,080 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,389,785. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The company has a market capitalization of $678.56 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.54.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

