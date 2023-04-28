Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $802.07. 141,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $787.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

