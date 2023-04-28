Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

