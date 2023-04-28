Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

