Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

CVE:BCM opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

