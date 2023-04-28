Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $12.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LESL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after buying an additional 232,791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

