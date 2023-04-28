Stifel Nicolaus Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $28.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

NOV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 2,183,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

