Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,053 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the typical volume of 1,210 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Stock Up 0.8 %
ERJ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 1,507,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,754. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
