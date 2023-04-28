StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Check-Cap Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Further Reading

