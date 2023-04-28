StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
