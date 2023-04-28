StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 8.2 %

CLB opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

