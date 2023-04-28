StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

UNVR opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,514,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

