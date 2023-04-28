StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

