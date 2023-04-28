StockNews.com Downgrades C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Hold

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
C&F Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $52.26. 7,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Further Reading
