StockNews.com Downgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

PFSweb stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $98.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby bought 50,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $681,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,455,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 344,866.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 882,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 506,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

