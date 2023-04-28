StockNews.com Lowers PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Sell

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities cut their price objective on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 60,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.63. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. Analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 127,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 165,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

