Stratis Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001891 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.05 million and $1.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.20 or 0.06472539 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,561,425 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

