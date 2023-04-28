Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 201,420 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 335.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,420 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.14. 359,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,880. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

