Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 17,884 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up approximately 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Dorman Products worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 578,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 238.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Further Reading

