Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 668,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,967. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $182.57.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

