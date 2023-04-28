Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

SU traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 862,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,188. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

