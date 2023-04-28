Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 36.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.