Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Down 1.9%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGAGet Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 19,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 65,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Surgalign Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 66.61%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surgalign by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,736 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.