Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Down 1.9%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 19,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 65,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 66.61%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surgalign by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,736 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.