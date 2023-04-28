Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 21,705 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

DRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

DRCT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,725. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

