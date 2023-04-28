Susquehanna Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $116.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.