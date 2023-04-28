Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Critical Contrast

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74% Darden Restaurants 9.19% 45.62% 9.44%

Volatility and Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Darden Restaurants 0 5 19 0 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.17%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $160.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Darden Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.81 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.54 Darden Restaurants $9.63 billion 1.90 $952.80 million $7.66 19.74

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment consists of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants, and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

