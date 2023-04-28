Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
SZLMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Swiss Life has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $33.96.
Swiss Life Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.9884 per share. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Swiss Life Company Profile
Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.
Featured Articles
