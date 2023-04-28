Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SZLMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Swiss Life has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $33.96.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.9884 per share. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Swiss Life Company Profile

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

