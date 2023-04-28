SwissBorg Market Cap Hits $172.12 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $172.12 million and approximately $296,190.69 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
SwissBorg Token Profile
SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
