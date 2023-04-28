Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.80

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.80 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 225,831 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of £237.45 million, a PE ratio of 471.05, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.74.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity

About Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11), for a total value of £12,291.79 ($15,351.31). 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.