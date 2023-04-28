Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Synlogic Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic



Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Featured Stories

