Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $10.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,046.94. 80,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,032. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,055.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,651.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,563.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

