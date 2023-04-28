Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 81,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,396. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $313.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.17 and its 200-day moving average is $396.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

