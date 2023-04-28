Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.40. 8,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,560. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

