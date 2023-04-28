T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.