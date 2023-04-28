T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.