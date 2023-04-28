T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.65 and last traded at $144.64. Approximately 3,692,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,244,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 72,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 689,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,833,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 125,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

