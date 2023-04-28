T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 15,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

