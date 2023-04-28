Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Tabcorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

