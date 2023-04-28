Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

