Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Position Boosted by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Talos Energy accounts for 2.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,554,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after buying an additional 302,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 737,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Talos Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 799,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

