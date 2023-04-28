Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.9 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 1,184,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

