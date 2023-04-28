Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 22,656 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619,509 shares. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.