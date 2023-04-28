Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 239,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,906. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

